Field of Honor opens at The Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the fifth year in a row, veterans will be honored at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage as part of the Field of Honor. The event is organized by the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage, along with The Hermitage and The Colonial Flag Foundation.

The event opens to the public Thursday, Nov. 5, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 14. You can visit between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. A free fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. and will have 15 minutes of fireworks along with patriotic music.

If you want to sponsor a flag, it costs $30 dollars and you will get to bring it home after Nov. 14. For more information, you can visit www.FOHNashville.com.

News 2 spoke to Terry Scholes, Co-Chair of the Field of Honor Event. He said the event is a way for people to honor veterans and to remember what’s important. “People come out here and realize, wait a minute; this is what it’s all about. We’re all Americans, and it reminds us of that, even during elections. Our first year we did it was in 2016, during that election. And people came out here and said, wow, this is what it’s all about. And we hope people come out this year and that it will remind them, this is what it’s all about.”

All of the proceeds raised from this display benefit charities such as REBOOT Combat Recovery, The Gary Sinise Foundation, Nashville USO, and many more.