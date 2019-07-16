Fewer scooters on the street ahead of Metro Council vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just last month, there were 4,150 electric scooters buzzing around the streets of Nashville. That number has been nearly cut in half.

Bird and Lime each voluntarily reduced their fleets from 1,000 scooters to 500.

A proposed Metro ordinance would temporarily cut all scooter fleets in half. Then, each company would have 100 days to submit a request for proposal.

Metro would then choose only three companies to operate in Nashville.

Other requirements would include a “commitment to ensuring rider compliance” with DUI laws, “commitment to promoting” safe use of scooters, help prohibit scooters on sidewalks, a timely response to scooters that block public right-of-ways or that are on private property, and limiting operations after 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 p.m. on weekends.

Scooter companies may also have to pay for signs stating scooters aren’t allowed on sidewalks.

“We cut our fleet preemptively, in good faith, to show that we are committed to working with the city in a way that serves Nashville well through the process,” said Lime’s Nashville-based Operations Manager Lilly Krauss.

Lime also sent out a link to a study that suggests scooters provide commuter access to more jobs.

“The findings suggest that micromobility may be especially beneficial for people who have low access to jobs by transit today, who are underserved and for whom job access is vital,” Krauss said.

The study was paid for by the Micromobility Coalition, which receives funding from scooter companies including Uber and Lime.

Councilman Anthony Davis, who is sponsoring the ordinance, says it’s about compromise and public safety.

The vote will happen tonight at 6:30 p.m.