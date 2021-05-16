Few spot showers I-40 north; big warm-up on the way next week

Starting out with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s this morning. A few spotty showers are showing up on radar.

We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and a few showers north of I-40 today. Warm temperatures are anticipated with highs reaching the upper-70s.

As we head into the work week, we are in for a major pattern shift to bring temperatures up from the unusually cool readings we had the first half of the month, to a more summer-like regime as the upcoming week wears on.

Monday and Tuesday will be warming to the low 80s with only a spot shower or thunderstorm possible.

Then, we really heat up midweek with highs in the mid-80s and we will also turn more humid.

High temperatures could reach the upper 80s next weekend. What a change!