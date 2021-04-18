Few showers, rumbles of thunder Sunday afternoon/evening

It’s a cool start to your Sunday with temperatures ranging from the mid 3os to the low 40s this morning. This afternoon we’ll warm into the mid 60s.

This afternoon and evening we’ll see some showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. And even though there we don’t anticipate severe weather, the cold air aloft could yield some small hail, or what we call graupel.

We’ll see much warmer air Monday and Tuesday afternoons with highs in the 70s, but temperatures will drop drastically on Wednesday. We’ll start off in the upper 30s Wednesday morning with highs only in the mid-50s. Winds will keep frost away Wednesday morning.

Calm winds Thursday morning and temperatures in the 30s along with a clear sky means frost will be likely across the area and a few spots may even see a freeze. Patchy frost is possible again Friday morning. HEADS UP FOR AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS AND EARLY SEASON GARDENERS!