Few late night storms, but so far, so good. Continuing to monitor the situation

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although much of south Kentucky experienced damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding, Middle Tennessee as of late Thursday evening, has only seen lightning and thunder, a few pockets of small hail, and some wind gusts to 30 mph.

However, the situation still bears monitoring overnight, so stay weather alert. Although the tornado threat is diminishing, it is still not zero.

Storms will continue through the 2-4 am time period before tapering off.

