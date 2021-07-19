Fentress County authorities search for 2 escaped inmates last seen near winery

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates in Fentress County.

According to a Facebook post from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, both 22-year-old Casey Ridenour and 35-year-old Charles Kennedy, escaped Monday. They were last seen near the Highland Manor Winery.

They were last seen wearing orange pants and white T-shirts. If anyone sees them, do not approach. Call 911 or the Fentress County Sheriffs Department.

No other information was immediately released.