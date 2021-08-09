Fencing coach arrested on sex charges involving a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a head fencing coach Monday afternoon on sex charges involving a minor.

Metro police have arrested 37-year-old Robert Charles Piraino, who is the owner and head coach of Music City Fencing. He was charged with two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor. According to police, Piraino paid a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself, including one video in which the teen said she engaged in “dirty talk” at his request.

Piraino was taken into custody at his fencing club on Lebanon Pike. Search warrants have been executed at the business and Piraino’s Church Street residence. Cell phones, computers, and other items were also seized.

According to police, the teen said Piraino’s inappropriate sexual conduct began in 2019 and lasted until the spring of 2021.

Piraino is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Parents with children who took lessons with Piraino are asked to talk with their children and report any concerns to MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.