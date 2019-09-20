Female student reports attempted abduction at community college in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alert has been issued following a report of an attempted abduction on the Cookeville campus of Volunteer State Community College.

According to campus police, a female student reported that on Tuesday night between 8:50 p.m. and 9 p.m., she was approached by a white man in his 40s, who followed her and asked her to go to a party.

When the student refused, she said the stranger attempted to grab her. He eventually ran into the woods near the third tier of the campus parking lot, she told police.

The campus police department is asking anyone with information to contact the Gallatin campus at 615-230-3595 or the Cookeville campus at 931-520-4616.