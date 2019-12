FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) -Franklin Police are searching for a female suspect who attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to authorities, the woman tried passing using the bill at Whole Foods off McEwen Drive on December 3rd around 12 noon.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in this case.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip .