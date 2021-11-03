Felon found on roof of Nashville home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in custody after Metro police were called to a report of a man on a roof Monday night in a residential area of North Nashville.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue around 11:45 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Officers learned that it was not a robbery but rather, a convicted felon with guns and narcotics on the roof of a home, according to Metro police.

The man did not live in the home. The actual homeowner got out a ladder to help get the felon off the roof.

Police said a gun was also found in the bushes nearby.

No additional information was immediately released.