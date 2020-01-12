Felon arrested in Goodlettsville after police say he was in possession of several drugs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they were called to the 900 block of South Dickerson on Saturday night for a suspicious person possibly smoking meth.

When police arrived, they say Henry White was sitting in his vehicle, claiming to be cleaning it out.

While police spoke with White, they noticed a meth pipe in his cup holder.

He stepped out of the vehicle and told police he had a handgun on his hip.

Police say during the search of his vehicle they found:

6.94 gm of meth

Scales

Two more meth pipes

8 Diazepam pills

7 Suboxone pills

1 Oxycodone pill

Police say White is a felon and claimed the handgun belonged to his girlfriend.

White is facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.