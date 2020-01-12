Felon arrested in Goodlettsville after police say he was in possession of several drugs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they were called to the 900 block of South Dickerson on Saturday night for a suspicious person possibly smoking meth.
When police arrived, they say Henry White was sitting in his vehicle, claiming to be cleaning it out.
While police spoke with White, they noticed a meth pipe in his cup holder.
He stepped out of the vehicle and told police he had a handgun on his hip.
Police say during the search of his vehicle they found:
- 6.94 gm of meth
- Scales
- Two more meth pipes
- 8 Diazepam pills
- 7 Suboxone pills
- 1 Oxycodone pill
Police say White is a felon and claimed the handgun belonged to his girlfriend.
White is facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.