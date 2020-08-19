FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX; Pilot injured

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A pilot was injured after a FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning.

A mechanical issue was reported on the Boeing 767-300 prior to the landing, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video showed sparks coming from the bottom of the plane as it skidded down one of the airport’s runways.

One person, identified as a pilot, suffered a leg injury while exiting the plane, the airport stated in a tweet.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered to be life threatening, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Two people were on board at the time of the landing, the department said.