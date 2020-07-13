Federal Reserve experiences coin shortage, Kroger implements ‘creative solutions’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Reserve is experiencing a coin shortage.

The shortage is nationwide and is not specific to grocery stores. It impacts anyone that accepts cash payment. Now, Kroger officials said the company is implementing creative solutions to try and minimize the impact of the shortage.

Kroger stores are collecting donations for the Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation by allowing customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar.

This supports hunger relief efforts across the communities they serve. If a customer chooses not to donate, Kroger cashiers will load the coin value due back through their loyalty card. Then, Kroger customers can redeem that amount on their next transaction.

Kroger officials released the following statement: We know this is an inconvenience for our customers and we appreciate their patience. The Treasury Department expects the shortage to diminish as more regions of the country reopen. Kroger spokeswoman Melissa Eads

Customers coming through a manned lane will have the ability to:

Round up to support Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation

Pay with a form of payment other than cash

Have their coin change loaded as credit toward their next purchase directly to their loyalty card

