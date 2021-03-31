Federal lawsuit filed by family of Daniel Hambrick formally dismissed in court

(Left: Daniel Hambrick photo, Right: Andrew Delke's July 2018 booking photo [Source: Metro Nashville Police Department])

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The federal lawsuit filed by the family of Daniel Hambrick against Metro Government and Officer Andrew Delke was formally dismissed in court.

According to court documents, the lawsuit was dismissed on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed in March of 2019.

Delke shot and killed Hambrick on July 26, 2018. Delke said he saw Hambrick with a gun at the time of the shooting.

Delke’s murder trial was pushed back to July 12, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No other information was released but this is a developing story.

