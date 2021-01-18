Federal hearing of ‘Zip Tie Guy’ delayed following arrest for actions during U.S. Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The federal hearing of a Nashville man arrested for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has been delayed, according to court documents.

The final order granted by the judge states the federal hearing of Eric Munchel or ‘Zip Tie Guy’, has been delayed.

An arrest affidavit states Munchel entered the U.S. Capitol without lawful authority at the time when congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Photos believed to be of Munchel show a man inside the U.S Capitol carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events of that day as they transpired.

Munchel was supposed to be back in court Tuesday for his second hearing on the Capitol riot, but that court hearing is now delayed until Friday, January 22 at 1 p.m.

Munchel says his attorney needs more time to prepare.