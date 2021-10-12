Feathered to near perfection: Tennessee boys compete in national mullet competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennessee boys are competing in the top 25 of a national mullet competition. One of the boys’ mother shared photos of her son’s mullet ahead of the closure of the competition.

The USA Mullet Championships kids’ division competition ended Oct. 11 and votes were cast up until Monday night at 11:59 for the kids’ division. Two Tennessee kids, Denver and Jeffrey, competed with their feathered locks on full display for a chance to win. Voting began on Oct. 5.

Tennessee has already represented in the Men’s competition – with Clint Duncan taking first place in the Men’s Open Division recently. Duncan’s mullet topped those of Wisconsin’s Travis Seifert and Alabama’s Bradley Suddath.

One of the Knoxville kids, Denver, was among the finalists for the kids’ division. His mother, Kelli, shared photos of her son’s near-perfect feathered and curly coif (the English language slang word for the French “coiffer,” meaning an ornate arrangement of the hair). She also said Monday morning that currently, Denver was in 3rd place.

The results will be announced Friday, Oct. 15.