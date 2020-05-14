FDA approves first at-home saliva COVID-19 test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FDA has approved a first of its kind at-home COVID-19 test that uses saliva samples to detect the virus.
How it works is patients are able to use an at-home kit to collect their saliva and then return it to Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in a sealed package for testing.
This comes after an at-home nasal swab kit was approved last month for covid-19 testing.
It’s not clear exactly how long it takes to get your results, but the company says they wanted to increase access for patients who may not be able to make it to a doctor’s office or testing site.
