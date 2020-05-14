FDA approves first at-home saliva COVID-19 test

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states, such as Hawaii, with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FDA has approved a first of its kind at-home COVID-19 test that uses saliva samples to detect the virus.

How it works is patients are able to use an at-home kit to collect their saliva and then return it to Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in a sealed package for testing.

This comes after an at-home nasal swab kit was approved last month for covid-19 testing.

It’s not clear exactly how long it takes to get your results, but the company says they wanted to increase access for patients who may not be able to make it to a doctor’s office or testing site.

For more information on the test, click here.