FBI searching for masked man in Nashville bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI is looking for more information about a masked-man involved in a bank robbery at the Regions Bank at Nashville West Branch.

This happened around 11:12 a.m. Tuesday at 6704 Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.

The suspect went inside the bank and walked up to the teller area. He took an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank in a small black cargo van.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark-colored hooded jacket, khaki pants and a mask covering his face.









The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Memphis Field Office – Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500



This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.