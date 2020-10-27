FBI Nashville office hiring to fight cybercrime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Assistant Special Agent in charge of the FBI Nashville office, Matthew Foster, said COVID-19 safety measures have allowed cybercriminals access to unsuspecting people. “We’ve definitely had a lot of work this year,” Foster said.

With employees working from home, and fears brought on by the pandemic, cybercriminals have a host of new targets forcing the FBI to change tactics. “This necessity that is 2020,” explained Special Agent Foster, “has definitely moved us forward technologically.”

Whether it’s analyzing cell phones or digital storage devices, the office needs special agents who are cyber savvy. Foster says, “Virtually every case we work now has some sort of cyber nexus.”

With Tennessee’s unemployment rate sitting at 6.3%, Foster urges those looking for a job to consider joining the FBI. “We need talented cyber people, in every program that we work. Whether it’s white collar crime, violent crime, cybercrime itself, national security programs like our intelligence and counter terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.”

The agency hopes to attract a variety of people from recent graduates, to those looking for a second maybe even third career, as well as veterans. “People approach things from all varieties of cultural and intellectual backgrounds, and the more diverse the FBI is, the smarter we are an origination,” said Foster.

Special agent Foster acknowledges the pay may not be comparable to a private company, but he believes protecting national security is a responsibility employees take pride in. “That is worth something to a lot of people,” said Foster. “No, you’re probably not going to make as much money as you would in the private sector, but the experiences and the places you could potentially go both investigative and physically sometimes – it’s a great job.”

