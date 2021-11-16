FBI: Man wanted, may have info on child sex victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI has alerted the public about a man being sought who may have information on a child sex assault victim.

As part of the Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert program, authorities have released images showing an unknown man, considered as John Doe, who they said may have information on a child victim involved in an ongoing sex abuse investigation.

According to a release, the man wanted was first seen with the child in a video obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020. Data obtained by investigators showed the video was produced between January and April 2019.

John Doe (CREDIT: FBI)



John Doe is described as having brown hair, and a brown mustache and beard. The images obtained and released were said to be used in the FBI’s initiatives to identify adults associated with child pornography.

Anyone with information should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online by clicking here.