FBI hoping for new leads in decades old cases involving murders of 4 women

FBI hoping for new information in death of TN woman and 3 others.

League City, TX (WKRN) – The FBI is hoping for new leads in the deaths of four women, including one from Tennessee, found decades ago in a small town in Texas.

In a post on the FBI’s website, the agency says the four had little in common other than their bodies being found in League City, Texas.

Among the dead was Audrey Lee Cook of Memphis. Cook had moved to the Houston area in the years leading up to her death and had worked for several companies. Her body was found in 1986, but wasn’t positively identified until this year thanks to advancements in DNA testing.

All four women were found dead in a rural area of League City, Texas that became known as “The Killing Fields.”

In addition to Cook, the dead included a high school student, a bartender and a young mother.

In an effort to put more attention on the murders, the FBI has a featured article on their website asking for tips. If you know anything about the deaths, you are asked to visit tips.fbi.gov or call your local FBI office.