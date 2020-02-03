FBI helping in search for missing 11-year-old Colorado boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) — Authorities did an extensive search Saturday through a Colorado Springs neighborhood where an 11-year-old boy has been reported missing.

About 160 people helped law enforcement in the search for Gannon Stauch, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. She declined to explain if they found anything useful, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The FBI has also joined Colorado law enforcement as they try to figure out what happened to Gannon Stauch of Colorado Springs.

Authorities called the boy a runaway when it first went public asking for help on Monday. They say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans and left his house walking.

The boy’s stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, told law enforcement he was on his way to a friend’s house Monday when he went missing.

The agency had received more than 100 tips about the case.