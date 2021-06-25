FBI deploys team of child abduction experts to assist in Summer Wells search

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has revealed more about the agency’s role in the search for missing Rogersville five-year-old Summer Wells.

The FBI is one of more than 100 agencies from across Tennessee and the nation helping in the ongoing search.

On Thursday, June 24, FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk said a specialized team had been deployed to assist in the search for Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

A statement from DeBusk said the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team was being utilized in the search.

“We have deployed our Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team. FBI CARD Teams consist of highly trained and experienced subject-matter experts, including of FBI agents, intelligence analysts, and behavioral analysis profilers. CARD also utilizes resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a variety of search teams. CARD Teams provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, analytical, and resource assistance during non-family child abductions, ransom child abductions, and mysterious disappearances of children.” Darrell DeBusk, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Leslie Earhart, a Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, addressed the FBI CARD Team’s presence on Thursday, June 24 in a media briefing.

“They’re just another resource available,” Earhart said. “I would refer you to the FBI for specifics on what that team does. They specialize in missing children cases, and again, we’re using all resources available. They’ve been here since last weekend, and we were in communication with them before last weekend. So it’s just another resource, and we’re grateful for any help we can get.”

Summer Moon-Utah Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert the night she was reported missing.

TBI has told reporters they have not ruled out foul play in her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.