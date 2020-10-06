FBI: Cyber criminals target students, businesses and election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Connecting virtually has created unlimited opportunity for crime according to Matthew Foster, Asst. Special Agent in charge of the FBI in Nashville.

“People here in Middle Tennessee can be dealing with cyber criminals who are pretty much anywhere in the world,” Foster explained.

He warns of three specific scams. The first targets students.

“A lot of students are at home online much more than they typically would be, and it’s important to keep an eye on that.”

Bad players have disrupted virtual learning. “We’ve certainly seen the zoom bombing phenomenon where people have managed to access online education classes,” said Special Agent Foster.

But, they also look to lure children in a more personal way. Predators hack into online chats, while others look for opportunities to install malware.

“Pay attention to who’s on your WiFi router,” Foster said, “And, have you updated your software vulnerabilities?”

Most importantly, check in with your kids regularly even in you think they know the online rules. “They are still children,” explained Foster, “and they’re still prone to making some judgments errors here and there.”

Another recent target – businesses and their budgets.

“It’s important for business to protect their intellectual property, as well as their pay role data, and the personally identifiable information of their employees,” said Special Agent Foster.

Hackers send emails, some pose as fake purchase orders, hoping someone will click on a bogus link. Foster says, “All the anti-virus software in the world isn’t going to protect you from a simple human error.” He suggests those handling money call and verify before completing large transactions.

And lastly, prepare for potential election interference. “We have been working on this for well over a year,” said Foster.

From a criminal level to foreign influence, the FBI said keep your guard up. “That could mean attempts to mislead people and give them bad voter information,” Foster continues, “For example, early voting ends now and you thought you had more time.”

And as you prepare to cast your ballot, Foster has another reminder. “There’s no reason for a state, local, or federal election authority to be asking for your personally identifiable information over the internet. They don’t need that.”

For more information on cyber crimes, and how to protect your information, click here.