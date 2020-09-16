FBI agents in Nashville search for woman possibly connected to ‘Felony Lane Gang’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — FBI agents in the Nashville office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman believed to be connected to the ‘Felony Lane Gang’ (FLG).

Courtesy: FBI

FLG is a group of organized burglary and identify theft rings that began in South Florida, but operate in several jurisdictions throughout the country.

FBI officials said the unknown female impersonated an account holder at a bank in Middle Tennessee. The woman used the account holder’s information to cash stolen checks from another bank to receive cash between August 5 and August 7.

Officials said this woman may be wearing a wig and was last seen driving a silver Dodge SUV and blue Hyundai sedan during several drive thru transactions. The stolen identification and checks were obtained in separate vehicle burglaries.

Anyone with information could identify this woman should call the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500.