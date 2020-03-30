1  of  31
Closings
‘Favorite birthday ever!’ Man surprises wife with huge virtual party, song for birthday

by: Nexstar Media Wire

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio man didn’t let the stay-at-home order keep him from giving his wife “her favorite birthday ever” last week.

Blaise Rosser said Lisa’s birthday was Friday. He couldn’t go to the store to buy her a gift, because their son has asthma and is considered “at risk.”

So Blaise organized a surprise video conference call with family and friends instead.

“She had no idea that this was going on and I walked her into my new home office and sat her in front of the screen and we all sang her ‘Happy Birthday,'” Rosser said. “She said that this is her favorite birthday ever.”

Watch the video above for the surprise.

