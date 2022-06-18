A pleasant weekend in the forecast! Enjoy it because another heat wave is on the way. This afternoon lower humidity will be ushered in by a fresh northeast wind, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s, even 50s in our far eastern counties early Sunday morning.

Next week the heat returns. And with humidity levels lower, we should reach or exceed 100 degrees by next Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

There are no significant rain chances in the 7-Day Forecast, only some isolated to scattered storms by Thursday and Friday of next week.