Father’s Day Recipe: Chipotle burgers

News

by: J. Scott Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Grill generic

Don't Miss these Weekend Extra Stories

More Weekend Extra

These beef patties are infused with intense seasoning and topped with layers of condiments. You’ll find pre-made guacamole in delis, and it is sold in tubs in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets.

16 ounces ground beef chuck (80% lean)

½ cup finely chopped onion

2 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce (seeds removed), finely chopped, with 1 tablespoon sauce

½ teaspoon salt

4 hamburger buns, halved horizontally

½ cup guacamole

2 cups finely shredded romaine lettuce

4 (3/8-inch-thick) tomato slices

½ cup bottled tomato salsa plus extra for accompaniment

Prepare the outdoor grill for cooking over medium-hot charcoal or moderate heat for gas (if using).

Mix together the beef, onion, chilies with sauce, and salt in a medium bowl. Form into four (4 ½-inch) patties (¾-inch-thick) with your hands.

Grill the burgers on a lightly oiled grill rack, for 4 minutes, turning once, for medium-rare. Or cook for longer, if desired.

Meanwhile, toast the buns. To assemble each burger, spread 2 tablespoons salsa on the cut side of the bun bottom. Top with a cooked patty, tomato slice, and ½ cup lettuce. Spread the cut side of the bun top with 2 tablespoons guacamole. Add to the burgers, spread-side down.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

New TN laws in effect July 1

tennessee flag

Don't Miss

Community Calendar