Waking up to 50s and 60s this morning with a few areas of patchy fog.

We’ll see more pleasant weather today for Father’s Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with the low humidity continuing. There will also be plenty of sunshine.

The heat returns just in time for the work week. Monday will bring highs in the mid-90s. And with humidity levels lower, we should reach or exceed 100 degrees by next Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

There are no significant rain chances in the 7-Day Forecast, only some isolated to scattered storms by Thursday and Friday.