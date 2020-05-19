Father, son escape fire at Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a Franklin home Monday night.

The fire began around 9:10 p.m. at a home on Roberts Street.

The Franklin Fire Department reported a man and his adult son were able to narrowly escape the burning home, which was not equipped with smoke detectors.

The father discovered the fire in the living room at the front of the house and crawled out through a side door, according to the department. His son was in a bedroom with the door closed and when he opened the door to exit, he encountered heavy smoke. He closed the door and climbed out a window to safety.

Fire Marshal Andy King said closing the door and acting quickly to exit through a secondary means saved his life.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, an explosion at the rear of the home, later determined to be from a propane tank on the covered back porch, fully engulfed the home in flames.

King said the heat was so intense that it broke the windows in the adjacent home. He estimated the damage at $200,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.