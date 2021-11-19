Father, son charged in death of Cookeville couple missing since 2018

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father and son were arrested Friday in connection to the murder of two Cookeville residents back in 2018.

In May of 2018, Henry Wilson and Kristie Wilson were reported missing. Just a few months later, in Sept. 2018, officials found a Kristie’s vehicle located off an embankment in Fentress County, but there was no sign of the missing couple.

The TBI reported in October 2021, officials recovered human remains in a remote area in Overton County, believed to be those of Henry and Kristie Wilson.

Authorities said developments in the case led the investigation to Ryan Bo Cravens, 36, and his father Robert Cravens, 60, who they have stated are responsible for their murder.

Ryan Cravens (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Robert Cravens (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Both men were charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. They are being held at the Overton County Jail without bond.

The night of May 9, 2018, Kristie Wilson was at her aunt’s house in Monterey, when she was picked up by her longtime boyfriend, Henry Wilson. The couple stopped at a nearby BP station for gas and cigarettes and that was the last known sighting of the pair – who share the same last name but were not married.

On September 28, 2018, four months after the couple’s disappearance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed Kristie’s Nissan Sentra had been found down an embankment in Fentress County. It was discovered approximately 30 miles away from her last known location in Monterey. Kristie and Henry Wilson were not inside the vehicle.

A $5,000 reward was initially offered for information leading to Kristie Wilson’s whereabouts, but they doubled that reward to $10,000 in January 2021.