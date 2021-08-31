Father overdosed outside Nashville hotel with toddler beside him, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man has been charged after police said he overdosed outside of a hotel in the Priest Lake area of Nashville, leaving his 18-month-old daughter beside him.

Metro police responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to the Sleep Inn on Percy Priest Drive, where hotel guests reported finding a man unconscious on the sidewalk, with a toddler left unsupervised nearby.

A warrant alleges medics arrived and gave the man, identified as Ryan Marrison, multiple doses of Narcan to revive him.

Marrison had used an “illegal intoxicated substance,” causing him to lose consciousness, as his toddler-aged daughter was beside him, according to the police report.

Officers said they found approximately 11 grams of cocaine in Marrison’s sock.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on charges of child neglect and cocaine possession. His bond was set at $15,000.

A booking photo for Marrison was not immediately released by law enforcement.