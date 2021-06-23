Father of Summer Wells says wife has passed lie detector test

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The father of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells said his wife, Candus Bly, has passed a lie detector test.

Donald Wells told News 2’s sister station, News Channel 11, on Tuesday, June 22 that Bly had passed a polygraph test after going to the district attorney’s office.

“My wife just left the district attorney’s office with the FBI, and she passed her lie detector test,” Donald Wells said. “Then they told her to hurry down to the command center because they just got a tip, so we’re freaking out right now.”

Staff at the Hawkins County, Tennessee District Attorney’s Office confirmed to News Channel 11 that Candus Bly was at the office on Tuesday but would not comment further.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding Wells’ statement. FBI officials referred the inquiry to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who declined to comment.

Summer Utah-Moon Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

According to her father, Summer was planting flowers just before her disappearance. He spoke about what he remembers that night.

“She was planting flowers with her mother and her grandmother and she wanted to go into the house, so my wife watched her go into the door and she went into the house,” Wells said. “And the boys were on the internet of course, and she wanted to go downstairs and play with her toys. So when her mother [came] in and she says, ‘Summer’ and she went down into the basement and she didn’t answer. So she went down there and she was gone.”

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert the night she reported missing.

Summer’s mother, Candus Wells, shared new photos of her daughter Monday. (Photo: Candus Wells)

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

While Summer’s dad thinks “someone snuck up on her and grabbed her,” TBI Public Information Officer, Leslie Earhart, reiterated this week that the circumstances leading to her disappearance remain unclear.

“While we’ve not ruled out an abduction, we simply do not have any evidence at this point to confirm that’s what occurred,” Earhart said. “For that reason, the ground search for Summer continues. It’s possible that she wandered off and is lost and afraid.”

The agency said they have received over 200 leads in the investigation, as of Tuesday. Foul play has also not been ruled out at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.