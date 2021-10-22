Father Fred Dettwiller, longtime Nashville faith leader, dead at 89

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Father Fred Dettwiller, a Nashville businessman and long time faith leader, has died, according to his daughter Kim Dettwiller. He was 89.

Father Dettwiller started Det Distributing, one of Tennessee’s largest family owned beverage distributors, and became known as a very successful businessman.

Vanderbilt University will pay tribute to him at their homecoming football game Saturday against Mississippi State.

Bobby Joslin, President of Joslin & Son Sign Co. remembered Dettwiller as a man who always put his community first.

“Fred was always there for Nashville. He never tooted his own horn. His work was great for the community. He was a pillar of this community, well respected. Fred was a solid power house,” Joslin said in a statement.

Joel Sullivan, CEO of the American Red Cross Tennessee Region issued the following statement on Father Dettwiller’s passing.

“My heart was broken this morning when I learned of Father Fred Dettwiller’s death. Father Fred was an incredible partner of mine and many others. I valued him as a friend and a mentor as his words were always brief and spot on. Fred was a tremendous American Red Cross Board member who often went over and above calls to action. He will certainly be missed as a leader and friend in my life and our community.”