Father found guilty of fatally stabbing son at Dickson apartment

Billy Clifft (Courtesy: Dickson Police Department)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the 2019 stabbing death of his 26-year-old son inside their Dickson apartment.

The Dickson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office said a jury found Billy Clifft guilty of the charge Friday following a three-day trial.

Dickson police had responded May 9, 2019 to the family’s residence on McLemore Street, where they said Clifft fatally stabbed his 26-year-old son, Christopher.

Clifft was initially arrested on a charge of criminal homicide.

The trial was held from July 21 through 23 and ended with a guilty verdict for voluntary manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

