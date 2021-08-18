Father charged with leaving baby, dog in hot car outside Goodlettsville Kroger

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after police said he left his baby and their dog alone in a minivan parked outside of a Goodlettsville Kroger.

Goodlettsville police responded Tuesday night to the grocery store on Northcreek Boulevard, where they said they found the vehicle with the windows “partially cracked.”

Thaddeous Roper Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An officer said he observed a dog in the front seat of the minivan and a baby under the age of two in a car seat behind the driver’s seat.

An arrest warrant states the temperature was “81 degrees and humid,” and he could feel the inside of the minivan was five to ten degrees warmer.

When the officer went into Kroger, he was able to locate the child’s father, identified by police as 32-year-old Thaddeous Roper.

Roper claimed he went in to shop and was only inside for about ten minutes, according to the warrant.

Police added that the Kroger where the child was left unattended is “a high crime area” surrounded by “several hotspots for drug overdoses, drug busts, domestics, and miscellaneous police activity.”

Roper was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Tuesday night on a charge of child endangerment and neglect. He was released Wednesday morning on a $1,500 bond.