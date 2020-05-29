Father and son arrested on drug and gun charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a Nashville man and his son after a search warrant of their 14th Avenue North home turned up a variety of drugs and three handguns.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Raymond Bevels, a convicted felon, and his son 21-year-old Raymond Bevels Jr. were found in possession of 985 grams of cocaine, marijuana, 112 ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia including scales, five bottles of an agent used to cut drugs, stacks of cash, and a gold Rolex watch.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Both men are charged with gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and three counts of drug possession with intent to sell. Bevels Jr. is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Bevels Sr., who faces an additional charge of felon in possession of a weapon, is being held on $90,000 bond.

Bevels Sr. has previous convictions on weapons and drug charges.

