Fatal two-vehicle collision in Muhlenberg County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police report a two-vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on KY 81 Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 54-year-old Jeffery Bidwell was driving a 2001 GMC 1500 Sierra headed southbound when a 2016 Buick Encore driven by 72-year-old Roy Clark and his passenger 67-year-old Margaret Clark entered the roadway from the west.

Mr. Bidwell attempted to avoid the collision but struck the front of Mr. Clark’s vehicle head-on.

Mr. and Mrs. Clark were both able to exit the vehicle before it became engulfed with flames, but both occupants sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

They were both transported by ambulance to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Mrs. Clark succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Emergency Room staff.

Mr. Clark is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Bidwell was transferred to Baptist Health Madisonville, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



