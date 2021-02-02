Fatal duplex fire in Murfreesboro ruled accidental

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly duplex fire in Murfreesboro which claimed the life of a mother and son was ruled accidental, according to a release from Murfreesboro police.

The fire happened on January 30 at a home on Craig Court.

Police say 33-year-old Kendra LaNae Malone and her 5-year-old son Kamden Joseph Hayes, died in the fire.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was an accident.

The medical examiner performed autopsies, but the cause of death has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.