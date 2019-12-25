Fatal double stabbing suspect added to Most Wanted, reward total now $42,500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The reward for Michael Mosley now stands at $42,500 after Governor Bill Lee authorized a $10,000 reward leading to the capture of the suspect in the deadly stabbings.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new photo of suspect Michael Mosley on Tuesday evening, which they believe to be the most recent picture of him.

🚨MOST WANTED ALERT!🚨 Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police for two counts of Criminal Homicide and one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/6LEmHnqrnB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019

The added $2,500 brings the total reward to $25,000 with the previous $20,000 that was being offered by the owners of Dogwood Bar & Grill, property owner Bryan Lewis and Losers and Winners co-owners Steve Ford and Erv Woosley are each donating $5,000.



INCREASED REWARD: @GovBillLee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, & conviction of the person/persons responsible for the murders of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni.



Have information that might help authorities? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/vQ81PRt6bO — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019

Mosley is being sought in connection to the stabbing on overnight Friday into Saturday that killed local Battle Ground Academy alums Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni III and injured another

According to police, Mosley is wanted for two counts of homicide one count of attempted homicide. The suspect is a convicted felon with a violent past. When the stabbing occurred, Mosely was out of jail on a $5,000 bond for allegedly violently attacking a woman at Walmart in 2018.

Anyone with information regarding Mosley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Police at 615-742-7463.