Fatal crash closes I-24 West near I-440 in South Nashville
I-24 fatal crash

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.  

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Murfreesboro Pike exit and the I-440 merge. 

Metro police reported at least one person was killed when a vehicle hit a guardrail.  

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 5 a.m.  Motorists are being diverted onto Briley Parkway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation is assisting with the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

