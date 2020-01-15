Fatal crash closes I-24 West near I-440 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 24 in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Murfreesboro Pike exit and the I-440 merge.

Metro police reported at least one person was killed when a vehicle hit a guardrail.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 5 a.m. Motorists are being diverted onto Briley Parkway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation is assisting with the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.