RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fatal crash in Rutherford County is causing a major backup on I-24 Eastbound.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the multi-car crash on I-24 E at the Almaville Road exit near Smyrna. They confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.

Officials said a semi-truck also reportedly overturned in the crash.

No other information was released.

