Fat Bear Week: Champion emerges at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska

KING SALMON, Alaska (WROC) — The National Park Service was looking for people to vote for the title of 2019’s Fattest Bear — and now we have a winner.

Her name is Holly, according to Katmai National Park and Preserve.

The annual competition is in its fifth year. The public was encouraged to vote on Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page in head to head matches each day beginning on October 2nd.

After preliminary voting rounds on the park’s social media pages, Holly was determined the winner of Fattest Bear on Tuesday.

To view the bears you can check out Katmai’s webcams.