Fast-moving 1,400-acre brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in California

Firefighters in California are responding to a fast-moving brush fire that has scorched 1,400 acres, and prompted mandatory evacuations.

The fire was 7% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Tenaja fire broke out in La Cresta, California, on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

The fire was first reported when it had grown to 25 acres, forcing road closures. Evacuations began shortly after, with residents in the town of La Cresta beginning evacuations around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Just before 9 p.m. that night, the fire had grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

All Murrieta schools were closed Thursday, according to the police department.

Hundreds of firefighters and 3 helicopters have been sent to respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.