Live Now
Tracking Dorian: Live Updates

Fast-moving 1,400-acre brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in California

News

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters in California are responding to a fast-moving brush fire that has scorched 1,400 acres, and prompted mandatory evacuations.

The fire was 7% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Tenaja fire broke out in La Cresta, California, on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

The fire was first reported when it had grown to 25 acres, forcing road closures. Evacuations began shortly after, with residents in the town of La Cresta beginning evacuations around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Just before 9 p.m. that night, the fire had grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

All Murrieta schools were closed Thursday, according to the police department.

Hundreds of firefighters and 3 helicopters have been sent to respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar