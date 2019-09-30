Fashion show for organ donation awareness held in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A very cool event happened Monday morning on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville.

The #BeTheGift Fashion Show was held to show Tennesseans that organ and tissue donors are always in fashion.

Did you know that 20 people are dying a day while waiting for an organ transplant? One organ donation can save eight lives and one tissue donation can improve 50 lives.

News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy was one of the models for the show as she has a personal connection to organ donation.

Her mom gave her brother, AKA Danielle’s uncle, a kidney and saved his life. So organ donation is important to her.

Over 90% of peopel think becoming a donor is a good thing but only half of us do it.

Click here to learn more.