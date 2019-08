No service changes until Sept. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fares for bus rides in Nashville on the WeGo Public Transit system will increase Friday.

A single ride will cost $2, an increase of $0.30. A full-day pass will now cost $4, compared to the current $3.25 cost.

The Board of Directors approved the changes in June.

A release from WeGo says this is the first fare increase since 2012.

The increase in fares precedes a set of service changes, set to go into effect September 29.