Fans invited back for the 55th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A little more than a month away from country music’s biggest night of the year and this year the Country Music Association is welcoming back audience members.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, November 10th.

Last year’s award show was quite different due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For this year’s show, CMA said a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, November 1 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

CMA Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern said, “As we plan our return, it goes without saying that the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. Due to TV production protocols and venue and local rules, we will require all ticketed audience members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.”

Stay connected to WKRN.com for the announcement of this year’s hosts, performers and presenters to be revealed in the coming weeks.

And mark your calendars, the awards show will air LIVE on News 2 at 7p.m.