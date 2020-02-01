Fans get ready for Super Bowl 54 in Miami

MIAMI, FL (WKRN) — The big showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs is one day away.

For those who flocked to Miami, they paid a pretty penny to stay in hotels near and far from the action. Blair Ledet explains just how much.

Walking through sliding hotel doors even almost 20 miles from The Hard Rock Stadium, football ball fans will be told that hotels are sold out of rooms.

It’s the same on Miami Beach, and those who want to live lavish in places like the Fontainebleau, where rooms running for up to almost $4,000 thousand dollars a night.