NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A media advisory has been placed for the Fan Zone on Broadway and the Battle of the Bands portion of the 2019 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl due to inclement weather.

According to authorities, the Fan Zone on Broadway has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday, December 29th, 2019.

There will be no music acts on stage or any activations inside Fan Zone beginning at 3:30 p.m.