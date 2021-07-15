Fan charged with stalking Broadway singer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fan has been charged with repeatedly stalking a performer at a Broadway restaurant, telling employees the two were dating, despite the pair having never met, an arrest warrant alleges.

The warrant identifies the victim as a singer who performs on stage at the Mellow Mushroom on Broadway.

The police report alleges between June 23 through 25, Adam Green came to the restaurant multiple times and was hanging around the victim, asking questions about her and telling staff that the two were dating.

Adam Green (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim explained that she had never met or spoken to Green, so he was escorted off the property by staff members several times, but continued to return, according to investigators.

At one point, the manager said he escorted the victim to her vehicle and explained Green attempted to approach her again, as the manager chased him off and called police.

The suspect later returned, banging on the windows of the business, the warrant states.

Green, who has faced several charges in the past, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of stalking and trespassing. He was held on a $3,500 bond.